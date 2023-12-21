WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) — The parent of an alleged sexual misconduct victim is speaking up, after the victim’s substitute teacher pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Former Wellston High School substitute Emma Delaney Hancock is facing five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Hancock pleaded not guilty to all five counts against her at her arraignment Tuesday. With a trial date now set, parents of the alleged victims are hoping Hancock is held accountable for her alleged actions.

“It’s still overwhelming for everyone involved,” the parent of the alleged victim said.

More than a year after the alleged events happened, parents and students are still struggling with what happened, and how to move forward.

“She’s clearly not concerned about the consequences of her actions or the trauma it has caused these children,” the parent said.

Hancock is facing three counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology and two counts of lewd or indecent acts to child under 16.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators say Hancock exchanged nude pictures and videos with an underage student, and on two separate occasions kissed a student on school property.

She was fired and arrested, but since then parents say she’s been a regular in the community.

“I feel like it’s extremely poor judgment on the town’s behalf, not only to allow Delaney to send her food truck out at the town’s Christmas parade where the children and all could walk unknowingly and be face to face with her,” the parent said.

Hancock’s connection to the Wellston community has led some to question if there’s a conflict of interest; Hancock is married to Wellston Chief of Police Alfred Hancock and her father is Wellston Mayor Paul Whitnah.

“It makes me wonder if anyone else under these circumstances would have been allowed to set up if their father wasn’t the town mayor or their husband wasn’t the chief of police,” the parent said. “I feel like the mayor and the chief of police should step down.”

The parent is worried that the trauma from the alleged incidents will be too much for the kids if they see Hancock again, or another incident will take place. Now they just want justice.

“Justice for the kids and the trauma that it has caused and will continue to cause them,” the parent said.

Hancock’s trial is expected to begin May 7.