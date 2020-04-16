Parenting with hope and resilience: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to host free workshop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many of us are wondering how can we make a difference in these challenging times, so the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is inviting you to a free workshop this Friday – Parenting With Hope and Resilience.

Former Oklahoma Governor and First Lady, Frank and Cathy Keating, will read their new children’s book, “Love Won: The Oklahoma Standard” and share with children how everyday citizens exemplified the Oklahoma Standard following the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

Following the reading of their book, the Keatings will provide age-appropriate information and encourage everyone to make a difference in this world.

The second half of the workshop is for parents.

Trauma expert and acclaimed Duke University professor, Dr. Robin Gurwitch will share strategies to teach about the bombing and help children during this current crisis, while assuring them that we will get through this together, just as we did in 1995. Dr. Gurwitch has responded to disasters around the world, including the Oklahoma City bombing.

If you would like to take the workshop, register here.