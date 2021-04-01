Parents frustrated with extreme bullying at Oklahoma City mobile home park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Parents at a metro mobile home park are locking their children indoors after they say bullies sent them home with broken bones, busted lips and death threats.

“As a parent, it’s my job to protect my children,” Sabrina Labutis told KFOR. “But if I can’t reach out to the people that are supposed to help me, then I just feel kind of hopeless.”

Concerned mothers said they’re about to pack their bags and move away from the Westlake Yes Community mobile home park near on Northwest 10th and Council to protect their children.

A child who suffered a broken nose as a result of bullying at an Oklahoma City mobile home park.

“The brother and sister went to my daughter’s bus stop and broke her nose,” said Labutis. “My daughter has a really big goose egg on the back of her head, where they slammed her head up against the steps.”

“He showed up a day later in my driveway and waived a knife and a gun – don’t know if it was loaded – at my daughter and told her he was going to kill her,” said Cynthia Dittenhauser.

The two mothers told us they quickly put up security cameras around their property to protect and to capture any fights.

Now, they’re at their wits’ end.

“I’ve called Yukon Public Schools and I’ve called the housing office here at Westlake Yes Communities and nothing is being done,” said Labutis.

Westlake sent out a bulletin to residents letting them know this kind of violence is not acceptable.

A metro child injured from violent bullying.

Police said investigators are looking into it.

“It’s a simple assault and battery citation. So once the investigator has completed their portion of the investigation, they’ll hand this over to the city’s attorney’s office for municipal prosecution,” said Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In the meantime, the families said they’re having to decide to stay and hope things improve or pack up and leave.

“We’ve got the rest of our lease that this property is going to go after us for,” said Dittenhauser. “To be honest, when it comes to my children’s life and their safety, I’m willing to risk that extra money.”

KFOR spoke to one of the local kids in the community and showed us the bruises up and down her arm. She said she chooses not to resort to violence.

“Because I am an orange belt in Judo,” said Neviah Conner. “My mom also taught us not to put our hands on anybody unless we have to defend ourselves.”

One of the mothers said they’re actively trying to file a restraining order against one of the alleged bullies in the park, but that court date is not until later this month.