STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – New charges are filed and three people are in jail after Stillwater Police found three young children living in a house of filth.

“I feel like I got a pretty strong gut. That was just as nasty as I’ve ever seen,” said an officer on body cam footage.

Steven Kittle, his mother Robin Kittle, and his wife Lindsey Pratt are now all facing charges.

In March, Stillwater Police and DHS worked together to investigate a child sexual assault claim against Steven Kittle. When they went inside the trailer, officers found a 4-year-old, 1-year-old, and 18-month-old living among bugs and animal waste.

“God, there’s so much s*** everywhere,” said another officer on BWC.

According to court documents, the carpet was “saturated with so much urine and feces and walked over that it was smashed down to a hard surface. My boots stuck to the flooring.”

Robin Kittle, Steven’s mother, was the only one home at the time. She told officers they were tearing up the carpet.

“Is this what you’re talking about, cleaning up the carpet? I mean, there’s poop everywhere,” asked the officer. “The carpet was like this when we moved,” replied Robin Kittle.

Officers said the 18-month-old’s “hands were covered with dried feces which she rubbed in her hair and eyes.” They said the child’s “breathing was labored and her nose was running.”

According to court documents, officers spotted dead flies in traps and roaches running across surfaces. A roach was later pulled out of a child’s ear canal.

Inside the children’s room, officers said nails were sticking out of a bed frame. There were no toys in the room. Court documents said, “The walls were smeared with feces. It was obvious the children smeared the feces because of the size of the handprints.”

“The kids room right here, hand prints of s*** all over the entire room. Your feet just stick to all the s*** in there,” said one of the officers.

Steven Kittle was arrested that day for child sexual assault.

Pratt later told police the home was filled with junk because of Kittle’s hoarding issues and “dumpster dive expeditions.” His wife said Kittle would not allow her or his mother throw anything away. They also “allowed their dogs to breed resulting in multiple dogs sheltering in the home.”

Because of the animals and junk in the living room, Kittle deemed the home unsafe for the children. The 1-year-old and 4-year-old were “confined to their bedroom for twenty hours a day, every day, for one year. They were only let out for four hours in total to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner and then sent back to their rooms.”

The 18-month-old was confined to her crib. Police said they found chewing marks on the wood.

The children were taken into DHS custody and evaluated by doctors. Officers said they showed signs of “nutritional deficiencies and food scarcities” and had “an extreme aversion to bathing.” They were not potty trained. They were also lacking in social and verbal skills and “communicated by pointing and grunting.”

The animals were reportedly taken to animal welfare. However, when News 4 visited Tuesday our crews heard barking coming from the home.

In June, Pratt and Robin Kittle were arrested and charged for allowing the children to be neglected.

Officers asked Pratt, if they hadn’t intervened would the children still be locked in their bedroom “without food, water bathroom breaks or social interactions.” Pratt replied, “Yes.”