Parents plan to protest ‘back to school plan’ at Moore school board meeting

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Students will be returning to school this week for Moore Public Schools.

As children and teachers prepare to head back to the classroom, some have serious concerns about safety.

“We need to delay the start of school,” said Leslie Bonebreak.

The Moore parent is voicing her concerns as her 7-year-old and 11-year-old children are slated to return to school on Thursday.

Back on July 17, Moore Public Schools announced its plans for the 2020 school year. They are offering in person, blended and fully virtual options.

“When they first came out with a plan a month ago, I was happy with it. But when you start scratching the surface, you see it is putting pressure on our teachers,” she said.

Bonebreak says teachers and staff should be able to quarantine whenever they want and they deserve hazard pay if they are required to physically be at school.

“A Moore janitor has already come down with COVID and it’s going to spread, and when we go to full distance learning who is going to be there to help guide the students? The teachers will be sick or just be out of a job and done with it, and you can’t blame them,” said Bonebreak.

On July 31, Moore Schools released more safety protocols including a mask mandate and guidelines for exposure, close contact and quarantine.

But Bonebreak say it is time for Moore to follow their neighbors and go fully virtual for the first nine weeks.

“Moore is not an island. We are right between Norman and OKC and we need to fall in suit with both of those cities,” said Bonebreak.

On Sunday, KFOR received this statement from the Moore superintendent:

“The input we receive – whether it is concerns about our Return to Learn plan or appreciation of our three learning options and health protocols – are valued and helpful as we continuously review and update our plan, as needed. Without a doubt, this is a tough time for everyone. We hope that all members of our learning community will show grace toward one another as we continue to face these challenges. The health and safety of all our students, staff, and families are priority and we will continue to make every effort to safeguard each of them,” Moore Superintendent Robert Romines

Bonebreak says she will join a group of parents and educators who plan to protest outside the Moore School Board meeting Monday evening.

They are asking for, among other things, a delay to the school year and more technology for students to learn virtually.

That meeting is slated to start at 6 p.m. Monday on 4th Street in Moore.

