SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) — There were reports of a possible gas leak inside Spencer Elementary School this afternoon. This started when several students complained of nausea.

The good news is after investigating the school, officials determined there was not a leak of any kind. However, with very little knowledge of the situation during pick up, it had parents worried.

“I’m just curious as to why we haven’t heard anything about it, the parents,” Ashley Stary said. “I haven’t got a phone call. I don’t know if anybody else has either.”

Worried and concerned parents were lined up to pick their kids up from school while hearing alarming reports of a possible gas leak.

“I just pray that all the kids are alright and nobody’s having any problems,” Stary said.

Following reports of more than 15 children being sick, the school took extra precaution on what might have caused it, later sending out this email to families:

“Spencer Elementary School Families,

Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff in one classroom were briefly evacuated due to a suspected natural gas leak. The OKCPS HVAC team, ONG and first responders investigated and determined that there was not a leak.

In the spirit of transparency, we wanted to make you aware of the situation. Emergency responders were on campus to investigate this incident.

The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority. Thank you for your continued support of Spencer School and OKCPS.”

ONG also sent News 4 this statement:

“We were called today for a suspected odor of natural gas. However, multiple tests and surveys we performed found no natural gas leaks. No injuries or evacuations occurred, and the natural gas service was left on safely. Although natural gas was not found, the school took the correct actions to ensure safety. We encourage all of our customers to make safety their priority. To report a natural gas odor or emergency, leave the area immediately and then call 911 and 800-458-4251.“

Although there was no leak, parents were just wanting to make sure their kids were okay.

“I’ve got the shakes right now,” Stary said. “I mean, I didn’t have any idea about this.”

We were not told the extent of the illnesses of the kids who felt nauseous, but officials said they were okay to remain at school until their parents picked them up.