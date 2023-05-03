TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Recently released dash cam footage shows an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper as he was hit from behind by a teen driver on April 14.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trooper Russell Callicoat was parked on the shoulder of I-244 near Yale in Tulsa when he was struck from behind by a 19-year-old driver.

OHP says the driver was cited for distracted driving and the investigation is still ongoing.

“Trooper Callicoat continues to recover at home.” OHP said on Facebook. “Ironically, Trooper Callicoat was hit about 10 years ago in almost the exact same spot – just on the eastbound side of I-244.”