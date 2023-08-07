OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Parking rates at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) are being adjusted to help fund improvement projects and future expansion.

According to WRWA, the Oklahoma City Airport Trust and City Council approved the parking rate increase to fund multiple projects over the next five years including:

Construct a new semi-covered surface parking lot (Lot 4) to provide new public parking.

Upgrades to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems in in the elevator vestibules in the long-term Blue Garage, and tunnel walkway for improved passenger experience and system functionality.

Upgrades to the long-term Blue Garage to improve the water tightness from the 4th floor, general painting, and architectural improvements to the elevator stations.

Design and construct a new parking garage to help provide more covered parking.

The increase will affect long-term surface lot, covered parking and parking garages. Also, the first hour of hourly parking will no longer be free.

“Our covered parking facilities fill up on a regular basis, and the expansion of our covered parking product will help meet the demand and level of service our customers are looking for,” said Jeff Mulder, Director, Department of Airports.

The news parking rates include:

Hourly: $2/hour, max $30/day

Garage: $15/day

Premium: $25/day

Economy: $6/day

Long-Term: $8/day

Covered: $12/day

Officials say the estimated cost of the improvements is $54.10 million and will help with parking constraints and improve customer experience.