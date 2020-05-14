Part of 15th St. in Edmond to experience lane closures for sewer line replacement

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Part of a busy street in Edmond will be reduced to one lane in each direction next week for replacement work on a sanitary sewer line.

On Monday, May 18, work to replace a sanitary sewer line under 15th Street will begin near Edmond Memorial High School.

The project is expected to take approximately 30 days with cooperative weather.

The area of 15th Street that will be impacted is between Rankin Street and Edgewood Drive, just west of Edmond Memorial High School.

The roadway will remain open during this time, but traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.