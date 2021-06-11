Part of ‘Black Wall Street’ added to National Register of Historic Places

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An area that was impacted by the Tulsa Race Massacre is now being added to the National Register of Historic Places.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Historical Society announced that the 100 Block of N. Greenwood Ave. in Tulsa is now being added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Organizers say it is being added to the list for its significance as ‘Black Wall Street’ in the early 1900s.

This district, also known as “Black Wall Street,” was the economic, cultural and professional center for Tulsa’s African American community. Shops, restaurants, offices and other Black-owned and operated enterprises offered essential services and employment.

The 100 Block of North Greenwood Avenue helped provide a foundation for African American community building through the mid-twentieth century.