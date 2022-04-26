THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – A portion of a busy northwest Oklahoma City road was closed off Tuesday afternoon as firefighters battled a blaze at a home in The Village.

Oklahoma City Fire Department and The Village Fire Department crews were called to the scene near Britton Rd. and Waverly Ave. just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to scanner traffic, two ambulances were called to the scene, but the number of people involved and the severity of their injuries (if any) are unknown at this time.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.