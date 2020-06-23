Part of Edmond street to close for quiet zone improvements

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Part of a street in Edmond is set to close next week for continued work on quiet zone improvements at a railroad crossing.

The Thatcher Street project will begin on Monday, June 29 with a full closure of the railroad crossing.

This work is expected to last approximately four weeks with cooperative weather.

Traffic will not be able to pass through the area, and motorists will need to find an alternate route.

Upgrades at the railroad crossings include removal and replacement of the current pavement along with the addition of medians.

This work is part of an ongoing project to upgrade all eleven railroad crossings for implementation of the quiet zone in Edmond.