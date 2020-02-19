Live Now
I-35 southbound in Oklahoma City reopens following crash

UPDATE: I-35 southbound between N.E. 63rd St. and N.E. 50th St. has been reopened.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Part of I-35 southbound in Oklahoma City is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on I-35 southbound between N.E. 63rd St. and N.E. 50th St. on Wednesday around 5 a.m.

Accident reported on I-35 in Oklahoma City
Officials say the southbound lanes of I-35 between those streets are closed. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route or plan for additional travel times.

What led up to the crash is unknown at this time, but a vehicle is on its side.

It not yet known if there are any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

