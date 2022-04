The location of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A section of Interstate 44 North in Oklahoma City is closed following a semi-truck crash Tuesday night.

Both lanes of I-44 North at around SW 65th Street are closed, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol official.

A semi-truck overturned in the northbound lanes, blocking traffic.

Information was not provided on whether anyone suffered injuries, but the driver of the semi-truck was seen walking near the overturned rig.

This is a developing situation.