OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A section of Interstate 44 West in Oklahoma City is closed after a semi-truck overturned Friday afternoon.

I-44 West is closed just west of May Avenue because of the crash.

Part of I-44 West in OKC is closed after a semi-truck overturned. Image from ODOT

Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said the following detour options are available:

Westbound SH-66/39th Expressway to Portland Ave. to access eastbound I-44 and then exit to westbound I-44 (runs south).

SH-66/39th Expressway to exit to northbound SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway.

Exit to southbound I-235 to avoid the area.

“Motorists are advised to use caution and choose an alternate route,” ODOT officials said.