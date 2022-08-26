OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A section of Interstate 44 West in Oklahoma City is closed after a semi-truck overturned Friday afternoon.
I-44 West is closed just west of May Avenue because of the crash.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said the following detour options are available:
- Westbound SH-66/39th Expressway to Portland Ave. to access eastbound I-44 and then exit to westbound I-44 (runs south).
- SH-66/39th Expressway to exit to northbound SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway.
- Exit to southbound I-235 to avoid the area.
“Motorists are advised to use caution and choose an alternate route,” ODOT officials said.