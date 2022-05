OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A busy Oklahoma City area is without water after a water line break Saturday morning.

A City of Oklahoma City Utilities Department Public Information Officer told KFOR a 12-inch main water line broke in the area of Pennsylvania and Memorial, near Quail Springs Mall.

Crews are working to fix the break, but businesses and residences in the area will be without water for six to eight hours.

Information was not provided on what caused the break.