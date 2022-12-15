OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local community college is working to provide scholarships for several Oklahomans who want to work on a film set.

Prairie Surf Media, the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma, and Work Ready Oklahoma announced a partnership with Oklahoma City Community College.

The organizations say they will provide scholarships for several lucky Oklahomans to attend the 3-week ‘Set Construction Intensive’ program, which begins in January.

“While there are countless positions on a live film set, the most abundant and readily available are construction jobs,” said Matt Payne, co-founder and co-CEO of Prairie Surf Media. “It is with this in mind that Prairie Surf Media and our partner school Oklahoma City Community College decided to put on this three week construction intensive. We believe that not only will this workshop teach and enhance skills but that individuals who excel will ultimately find themselves rapidly employed in the industry.”

Organizers say students will learn about the best practices, terminology, and skills to become set carpenters on Motion Picture Productions.

Besides having some familiarity with tools, there are no prerequisites to participate in the program.

“Our 3-week Set Construction Intensive course is designed for students who have moderate tool/shop experience to learn the terminology, best practices, and skills to transition into the Construction Department on Motion Picture Productions as Set Carpenters,” said Sean Lynch, OCCC Professor of Digital Cinema Production. ”Students will learn flat, subfloor, ceiling, door, window, and step construction/installation, with all of these steps culminating in a completed industry standard film set.”

Organizers say students will receive their Set Construction micro certification accreditation, which allows them to work in the film industry immediately.

“The average pay for a construction coordinator in the film industry is over $70,000. These are good jobs with room for advancement as the film industry continues to grow in Oklahoma,” said Austin Taylor, executive director of the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma. “So now is the time to join the film industry in Oklahoma and be on the ground floor as the industry grows.”

To learn more about the course, visit OCCC’s website.

To apply for a scholarship, click here. Scholarship applications are due Dec. 23.