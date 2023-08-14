HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Parts of Oklahoma are seeing storm damage after powerful winds Sunday night.

Areas like Hennessey, Oklahoma, took the brunt of Sunday night’s storms with 90 MPH straight-line winds, damaging trees and homes.

Storm damage in Hennessey on August 13. Image KFOR.

“You can see the insulation, significant roof damage, looks like part of it collapsed.” said KFOR Meteorologist Emily Sutton.

According to the 4Warn Storm Team, the storm began around 6 or 7 p.m. on Sunday near Woodward. There were reports of hail and high winds in that area. As the storm traveled, strong winds and heavy rain caused damage in Hennessey around 11:30 p.m.

“You have tree, big hunks of trees down, I mean, 90 mile per hour winds will cause huge and lots of damage,” Sutton added.