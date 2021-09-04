Paseo Arts Festival kicks returns to Oklahoma City following pandemic hiatus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Paseo Arts Festival is back in Oklahoma City after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folks from across the area came out in droves to enjoy the arts, live music, face painting and plenty of delicious food.

The festival, now in its 44th year, began Saturday morning in the historic Paseo shopping district, stretching from Northwest 28th and Walker to Northwest 30th and Dewey.

Paseo is famed for being the oldest arts district community in Oklahoma City.

Paseo Arts Festival

The festival is enduring once again, despite difficulty from the pandemic.

“It’s been devastating for the artists and the food vendors and the businesses and even our association,” said Amanda Blakely, Executive Director of Paseo Arts Association. “We’re a non-profit and the Paseo Arts Festival is our biggest fundraiser for the year. We were writing extra grants and applying for COVID funds like everybody else.”

Vendors are certainly happy to be back at the festival.

“It’s good to finally be out and with the people and getting some income,” said Rob Goodman, with Tulsa Kettlecorn.

The festival will continue throughout Memorial Day Weekend, with music until 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The last day to stop by is Monday.