OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Memorial weekend is set to bring out one of the most anticipated festivals of the year…the Paseo Arts Festival!

Preparations have already began for the 46th Annual Paseo Arts Festival.

You can enjoy art, food and activities May 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with live music until 10 p.m., and on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is expected to bring out thousands of visitors looking to see and hear art and music from some of the top national artists and musicians.

The Paseo Arts Association is currently recruiting volunteers for the upcoming festival.

Official artists of the Paseo Arts Festival display a lime green Paseo Arts Association flag, expressing their selection by the judges and their support of the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

Funds raised through beverage and merchandise sales directly support the 501(c)(3) organization’s mission.

Volunteer opportunities are available and include:

Beverage tents

Music stages

The children’s area

Festival information

Artist hospitality

Merchandise

Park rangers

Recycling rangers

For more information visit thepaseo.org/join.