OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will see work starting today for the first phase of the a major road construction project in the historic Paseo Arts district.

Traffic will be one way Northbound from Northwest 30th to Northwest 29th as well as Southbound from Northwest 29th to Walker Avenue. Parking will be limited in the area.

Officials say the goal of the project is to make the area more ADA compliant and make buildings more accessible.