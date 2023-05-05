OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Somewhat of a facelift is coming to Oklahoma City’s historic Paseo District.

It’s set to get things in ADA compliance and allow buildings and areas to become more accessible, among other things. Businesses both on and off camera said it is something they’re excited about.

“I think it’s a plus,” said Susan Yback. An artist at the Paseo Gallery One.

“Right now, we’re really going to focus on making sure the sidewalks are in good shape, making sure that we make things ADA accessible, good landscaping, bike ability, walk ability, lighting,” said James Cooper, Ward 2 Oklahoma City, city council member.

Cooper called it a revitalization project for a part of town known 100 years ago as the “Spanish Village.”

“The idea was that you should be able to walk from your front door on sidewalks with crosswalks and streetlights and trees guiding you to the basic needs of the individual,” Cooper said.

However, Cooper said the walk ability of the area isn’t as great as it once was due to lack of funding, hence the need for the project and others.

“I got to work with Councilwoman Hammond with Maps 4 to put $96 million towards streetlights, bike lanes, trails, sidewalks, and that’s what the next nine years will be,” Cooper said.

Making the sidewalks and areas in front of buildings ADA compliant and more accessible will be a big emphasis.

“I just think it will bring more people out,” Yback said. “So, I think it’s a good thing.”

Yback said she has been at the Paseo Gallery One for about a decade. The gallery owner John Robison has owned that building since the mid 1970s. He said he is excited about what the project can bring.

“This is a real big deal for Oklahoma City, I think,” Robison said.

The construction for the part of town near NW 23rd and up to 30th Street Street between Western and Walker avenues is set to begin sometime after Memorial Day.