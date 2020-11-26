Passenger dies in 2-vehicle crash allegedly caused by DUI

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Holdenville man died in a vehicle crash in Seminole County on Wednesday that is believed to have been caused by the other vehicle’s driver being under the influence of drugs.

David Evans, 31, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 270, approximately three miles east of Seminole, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Evans was a passenger in a 1997 Mercury four-door vehicle that was heading east on U.S. 270 and stopped to make a left turn. A 2002 Ford failed to stop and crashed into the Mercury’s rear, according to the news release.

The impact caused Evans to become pinned inside the Mercury. He was pinned for approximately two hours. His body was extricated by Seminole and Wewoka firefighters.

The driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old Seminole man, was allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs. The cause of the collision was listed as DUI, according to the news release.

An 18-month-old male passenger in the Ford was taken to Seminole Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Evans died after suffering internal torso and leg injuries, the news release states.

The driver of the Mercury was treated at Creek Nation Hospital in Okemah and later released.

A second Mercury passenger was treated at Seminole Hospital and later released.

Evans was the only individual in both vehicles not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, according to the news release.

