Pastor of popular Oklahoma City church arrested for act of ‘civil disobedience’ in support of death row inmate Julius Jones

OKLAOMA CITY (KFOR) – The pastor of an Oklahoma City church renowned for its many charitable acts was arrested for standing in the street outside the Governor’s Mansion in support of Julius Jones.

Derrick Scobey

Oklahoma City police arrested Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Scobey was arrested for standing in the street, in what he described as an act of “civil disobedience” in support of Jones, who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.

KFOR reporter Kaitor Kay is at the scene and said officers asked Scobey to clear the street multiple times prior to the arrest.

A demonstration of civil disobedience in support of Julius Jones.

Ebenezer Baptist Church has given hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of food and furnishings to community members in need in recent years.

Scores of people are in the area of the Oklahoma Capitol in support of Jones, who was sentenced to death in 2002 for the July 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Jones pleaded not guilty and has since maintained his innocence.

People across the state and throughout the nation are awaiting Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision on whether he will commute Jones’ death sentence or maintain the execution scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.

Demonstrators supporting Julius Jones.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended commutation for Jones with a 3-1 vote on Sept. 13. However, Stitt announced two weeks later that he would not accept the Board’s recommendation for commutation, saying “a clemency hearing, not a commutation hearing, is the appropriate venue for our state to consider death row cases.”

The Pardon and Parole Board held a clemency hearing on Nov. 2 and voted 3-1 to recommend clemency for Jones.

Scobey said on Tuesday that he spoke with Stitt’s Chief of Communications, Charlie Hannema, and General Counsel Trevor Pemberton about how the governor was doing while deciding Jones’ fate. Scobey said they told him Stitt was praying for guidance on the decision.