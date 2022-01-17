Pastors pray to remember Dr. Martin Luther King on holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The federal holiday will be celebrated with the traditional parade in downtown Oklahoma City.

But some might not know about another traditional celebration that was held Sunday night. It is one that’s been going on for over a half century.

Songs and sermons were held on Sunday night, all to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For the last 53 years, pastors and religious leaders have gathered in northeast Oklahoma City to pray and celebrate the life of the civil rights icon.

“It’s still one of the major, major, major services during the celebration of his life. It happens every year to remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., his work, his life and the contribution that he made to America,” said Dr. John A. Reed, Pastor at Fairview Baptist Church.

The first MLK Church celebration was help back in 1969 on the anniversary of his death in April. It was attended by Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr.

Later, the event moved to January, his birthday, but the tradition of inviting pastors from outside of the metro to speak continues.

“It serves as a time for us to come together and unify,” said Connie Johnson. The former State Senator is running for Governor. She says this year’s theme of “challenges beyond the dream” involves battles at the ballot box.

“We are looking to get people voting and engaging and being a part of the process,” said Johnson.

Others say the gathering at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday night is a way to continue Dr. King’s message.

“We know that there are challenges beyond the dream and that’s why we come here every year to celebrate Dr. King’s memory, Dr. King’s relentless pursuit of equality and justice,” said former State Sen. Anastasia Pittman.

The actual federal holiday is Monday. There are multiple events scheduled including a march, bell ringing, job fair and the downtown parade at 2pm.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.okcmlkcoalition.org