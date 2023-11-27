OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – ‘Tis the season for giving and Bethany Children’s Hospital need your help giving to kids in need as part of their Joy of Christmas campaign.

There are about 50 patient specific wish lists needing to be fulfilled as part of the program. Organizers KFOR spoke with said the giving goes a long way.

“It’s a truly joyful experience for kids who are going to be stuck in the hospital and not at home with their families and friends,” said Susan Hartmann with the hospital.

Patients kicked off the Christmas season by taking part in the Joy of Christmas celebration last Thursday.

“We create a really unique experience for the kids,” Hartmann said. “Santa and Mrs. Clause come and they get to open their gifts with their families.”

Hartmann said 120 patients have specialized wish lists. They’re put together by their therapists and educators and are tailored to their specific needs for healing and growth.

“Also it’s just items for kids to have fun as well,” Hartmann said.

Those wish lists can be fulfilled through sponsors giving a $100 commitment.

“For those individuals who choose to sponsor a child, we’ll send them a list of what they’ve purchased for their child,” Hartmann said.

There are multiple ways to give though. Whether that be with money donations or items for the hospital.

“We have books for as little as $4 on our other departmental wish lists as well,” she said.

Things can also be purchased online and delivered straight to the hospital. As staff hope to change the lives of some kids who otherwise might not have a holiday.

“Well, there’s such a joy in giving and to fulfill the wish list of a child and make their dreams come true, a child in the hospital like that is such a reward in itself,” Hartmann said.

