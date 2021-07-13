Pauls Valley man accused of impersonating narcotics agent to extort money from woman

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is behind bars for allegedly impersonating an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agent in Stephens County.

Matthew Ryne Brumley, 35, of Pauls Valley was arrested on suspicion of falsely impersonating a public official or law enforcement officer in connection with a sham legal process and using a firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Brumley allegedly went to a home on North 3040 Road in Stephens County on July 1 and told a woman working on the property that he was with Mike’s Electric.

He then allegedly told the woman she was working illegally in the state.

The woman told authorities Brumley then presented an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics identification card and quickly pulled it back.

“Brumley told her that if she payed (sic) him $4,500.00 that he could make the operation legal and keep the state off their property, he could guarantee the state would not shut them down,” the affidavit said.

The woman said she told Brumley she did not have $4,500, to which he allegedly said he would do it for $2,500.

She told Brumley she had to leave to get the money. He allegedly told her he would be back at 3 p.m. She said he returned with two unknown males and that she gave him the $2,500.

“She stated she was scared and did not know what to do because he had a gun on his right hip,” the affidavit states. “She stated she was frightened for her life and did not want to argue with someone with a gun.”

The woman took photos while Brumley was on the property. She showed the photos to authorities. The photos were matched with previous photos of Brumley taken by law enforcement.