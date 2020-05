PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Pauls Valley man died when he was struck by a train in Garvin County early Friday morning.

Joshua A. Lorenz, 35, was pronounced dead by Pauls Valley Fire Department personnel on U.S. 77, four miles south of Pauls Valley, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Lorenz, a pedestrian, was struck by a northbound train at approximately 3:49 a.m.

Lorenz’s condition immediately prior to being hit by the train is under investigation.