PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two tragedies involving ATVs struck the town of Pauls Valley in two days.

“He was just the most kind hearted little boy ever,” said Marshelle Hunter about her grandson, Phoenix Ray Scoggins.

“Swimming was his big thing. Swimming parties,” said Hunter. “He liked to play baseball, he obviously liked to ride four wheelers.”

All photos courtesy of Marshelle Hunter

On Monday, Phoenix was out riding in the pasture and drove up an embankment.

His family said he is supposed to always wear his helmet. They said for some unknown reason, the 4th grader didn’t that day.

“The 4-wheeler lost balance flipped over and landed on top of him,” said Hunter.

Family rushed to his side and called 911. First responders never took their hands off him.

“Pauls Valley Fire Department were already on scene conducting chest compressions and CPR. Two troopers were on scene and swapped out doing chest compressions for nearly an hour,” said Trooper Brack Miller.

He was taken by ambulance to Pauls Valley Hospital, where he eventually became stable enough to be flown to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They said with the swelling in his brain, it was putting pressure on his neck and spinal cord,” said Hunter.

Hunter said Doctors told the family he couldn’t breathe on his own and he kept losing his heartbeat.

“We talked to the doctors and we let him go,” said Hunter. “One of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life is let him go.”

Phoenix died at 2:35am Tuesday. His family contacted LifeShare to donate his organs. His family said he saved six children.

“They are transplanting two of his heart valves for two little kids to help and they’re also going to use his corneas. That way his memory lives on,” said Hunter.

Nearly a day and a half before, on Sunday, another tragedy struck in the town of Pauls Valley at the Washita Valley Nature Park.

Pauls Valley Police said a couple was riding their side-by-sides on the park’s narrow trails. Something officials say is not allowed.

“Unfortunately, the gate was open so they rode in,” said Chief Derrick Jolley, of the Pauls Valley Police Department. “It was coming down this trail, as he got too close to the side, the passenger side tires rolled off and they rolled down on to that ledge. She was ejected and the side by side rolled down on top of her.”

Chief Jolley said Gayla Smith Hines, 62, died at the scene. News 4 contacted her family who said they did not want to comment.

Now, two families are planning funerals.

Hunter said Phoenix’s viewing will be on Friday.

On Saturday, they will have a memorial at the Stratford Little League Football Field. Then, there will be a motorcycle ride to their home for a pool party/celebration of life for Phoenix’s friends.

His baseball team is also planning on hosting a benefit baseball tournament, after this weekend’s tournament was canceled.

“We called to cancel and told them what happened. And they have donated money for our team to get new jerseys to put ‘In Remembrance of Phoenix’ on them,” said his mother, Gayla Johnston.