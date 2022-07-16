GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A teenager from Pauls Valley, Okla., died in a vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:44 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 77, a half-mile north of Paoli, Okla., in Garvin County, OHP officials said.

The teen was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima north on U.S. 77. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, officials said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, according to officials.

The cause of the crash is pending investigation.