Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum announces cancellation of wild west show

PAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A show that would take Oklahomans back to the wild west has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oklahoma Historical Society and board members of the Friends of the Pawnee Bill Ranch Association announced the cancellation of this year’s Pawnee Bill’s Original Wild West Show and festival last week.

The show and festival were scheduled for June 12–13. 

The Oklahoma Historical Society says the health and safety of patrons, volunteers and staff are the first priority.

“We stand with our fellow Oklahomans in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. While we will certainly miss the reunion of returning guests, friends and reenactors this year, we hope to see everyone in 2021 when this one-of-kind historical reenactment will return,” said officials.

