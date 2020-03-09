Pawnee County officials issue Silver Alert for missing 61-year-old man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Elvin Mills, Jr.

Elvin Mills, Jr.

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 61-year-old man.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Elvin Mills, Jr.

He is described as a white male last seen wearing blue-checkered pajama bottoms, a t-shirt, and a lightweight, light blue jacket.

His last known location is at a gas station in Preston, Oklahoma, around noon on Sunday.

Officials say he may be driving a green, four-door Mitsubishi Montero.

Mills has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and did not have his oxygen with him.

If you see Mills or know his whereabouts, call authorities immediately.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report