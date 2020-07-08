Pawnee man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Pawnee, Okla., man died in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Noble County on Tuesday.

Dennis R. Southern, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 177, 3.45 miles southwest of Morrison, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Southern was driving a a 1997 Chevy pickup south on U.S. 177 when at 2:13 p.m. he struck the rear of a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stopped by a Department of Transportation flagman. Southern’s pickup then went into the northbound lane and was struck head-on by a 2011 Cadillac Escalade, according to the news release.

Southern’s body became pinned in the pickup. The Stillwater Fire Department extricated his body from the pickup, according to the news release.

The drivers of the others two vehicles were both injured, but both refused treatment at the scene.

Southern was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

