Pawsitively adorable! OK Humane Society rescue dogs tie the knot

Video courtesy: Oklahoma Humane Society

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Love is in the air for two dogs adopted from the Oklahoma Humane Society as they tied the knot earlier this week!

Worm and Lily are both OK Humane Society rescue dogs who found their forever families, and now, their forever partner.

In their wedding video, Worm and Lily can be seen with their adoptive parents and best friend, Flowercat Grub.

The OK Humane Society says Lily "wore the latest in canine bridal couture, while her groom Worm looked dapper in his bow tie and cuffs."

The bride and groom have invited the public to their wedding reception on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Hollywood Feed, 6413 Avondale Drive in Oklahoma City, from noon to 3 p.m.

Worm and Lily ask that guests make a monetary donation, or donate an item from their wedding registry, to the OK Humane Society in their honor.