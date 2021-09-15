Paycom Center becomes cashless venue

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Paycom Center

Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City says sales inside the arena will be cashless transactions, starting today.

Venue officials say all point-of-sale systems inside the arena will accept debit and credit cards, along with several forms of mobile payment methods.

The next event at the newly-named Paycom Center will be Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour stop in Oklahoma City on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Thunder’s first home game will be against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter