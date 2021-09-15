Paycom Center becomes cashless venue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City says sales inside the arena will be cashless transactions, starting today.

Venue officials say all point-of-sale systems inside the arena will accept debit and credit cards, along with several forms of mobile payment methods.

The next event at the newly-named Paycom Center will be Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour stop in Oklahoma City on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Thunder’s first home game will be against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Oct. 24.