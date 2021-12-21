Paycom donates $105,000 to The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma for holiday Red Kettle Campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma received a generous gift in the form of a large donation from Paycom.

The money, a whopping $105,000 dollars, was made possible by the Paycom employees’ positive impact of giving initiatives.

“This donation from the team at Paycom is significant in that it reaches so many in our community who need help,” said Major Charles Powell, area commander at The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “Paycom continues to be the largest donor to our Red Kettle campaign, and we are humbled by this generous act of giving back.”

It was presented to Major Paula Powell of The Salvation Army at the Center of Hope.

Janet Kraszewski, Vice President of Human Resources at Paycom, presents Major Paula Powell of The Salvation Army with a check for $150,000

Janet Kraszewski, Vice President of Human Resources at Paycom, said Paycom and its employees are pleased to partner with The Salvation Army because they help so many people in need in our community.

“It’s inspiring to watch our employees demonstrate our core value of service through this donation to the Red Kettle campaign,” said Kraszewski. “Paycom has supported The Salvation Army in its efforts for the past decade and will continue to do so as long as there are Oklahomans in need.”

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma helps feed, clothe and shelter thousands of people that need a helping hand, especially during this COVID pandemic.