OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Paycom Software, Inc. recently donated $125,000 to provide support for foster families and homeless youth here in Oklahoma and across the country.

Paycom presented a $75,000 check to The Anna’s House Foundation, a local nonprofit with a mission of providing immediate, stable and loving homes for Oklahoma children in state custody.

“The holidays should be a season of joy and celebration, but for foster children, it can be a very difficult time,” said Katherine Craig, executive director at Anna’s House. “With this generous donation, we were able to give our children the Christmas experience they deserve. We’re so grateful to have compassionate community partners like Paycom that are dedicated to strengthening foster families.”

Katherine Craig of Anna’s House Foundation accepts a check and gifts from Brad Smith, Paycom chief information officer. Courtesy: Paycom

Employees also participated in a toy drive, ensuring that every child at Anna’s House received gifts for Christmas.

“Our employees always look forward to the annual toy drive and the opportunity to spread holiday cheer to foster kids and families,” said Brad Smith, chief information officer at Paycom. “The Anna’s House Foundation is an organization near and dear to our hearts, and it’s an honor and privilege to support such an impactful organization.”

Paycom employees also raised $25,000 to benefit National Foster Parent Association (NFPA), a national nonprofit that provides foster families opportunities for advocacy, networking and education.

“Family foster care is an integral facet of the child welfare system, and it’s critical that these families receive the necessary resources so that the children in their care are safe, cherished and able to reach their full potential,” said Arnold “Arnie” Eby, director at NFPA. “Thanks to Paycom’s donation, we are able to further fulfill this vital mission and ensure foster children across the country receive the quality, comprehensive care they need and deserve.”

The final $25,000 went to Promise House, a North Texas-based organization that provides homeless or runaway youth with emergency shelter, counseling, educational support, advocacy, outreach services and more.

“Youth homelessness is a serious and chronic issue in our community that can be prevented by giving youth the shelter, support and resources they need for safety and success,” said Charles M. Wolford II, chief executive officer at Promise House. “Our vision is that every youth has a safe and nurturing place to call home, and with Paycom’s contribution, we are that much closer to making this a reality.”