OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Paycom Software Inc. has donated thousands of dollars to help keep Oklahomans and Texans warm this winter.

According to Paycom, $125,000 was given to The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma and The Salvation Army of North Texas to provide coats, fund the client-choice food pantry and add to the Red Kettle campaign.

Paycom donates $125K to The Salvation Army. Image courtesy Paycom.

“I’m passionate about The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma because of the generous work they do for the most vulnerable individuals in the community,” said Tiffany Gamblin, director of HR business services at Paycom. “Whether it’s serving a warm meal to the shelter residents or collecting funds for programs through their Red Kettle campaign, they provide resources and hope. I’m proud to serve on their advisory board and be a part of a company that recognizes how critical their work is during the holidays and all year long.”

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma handles two emergency shelters, two food pantries and two food kitchens, three senior centers, a Boys & Girls Club and social services. Its programs are open to every resident in the area. The Salvation Army of North Texas also provides help with the holidays, food pantries, shelters and rehabilitation centers that work on alcoholism and drug addictions.

“Paycom is an incredible partner to The Salvation Army through their generous financial contributions and dedicated volunteers,” said Captain Russell Clay, area commander of The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “Their support is not just appreciated; it is essential. Paycom continues its longstanding tradition of providing our largest individual Red Kettle donation.”

Officials say Paycom employees joined together to gather winter clothing for the community The Salvation Army serves.

To learn more, visit salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.