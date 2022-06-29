Holly Faurot presents a check on behalf of Paycom employees to Sara Cunningham of Free Mom Hugs. Courtesy: Paycom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Paycom Software Inc. says its employees have donated $20,000 to Free Mom Hugs, an Oklahoma City-based LGBTQIA+ nonprofit, in honor of Pride Month.

Established in 2014, Free Mom Hugs advocates through conversation in various public spaces and provides educational resources and programming.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Paycom,” said Sara Cunningham, founder of Free Mom Hugs. “The donation enables us to continue to train and develop our chapter leaders in all 50 states to do the important work of advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The donation to Free Mom Hugs comes as part of Paycom’s ongoing employee giving campaign, which provides its workforce local and national causes to support throughout the year.

“Free Mom Hugs conducts important work throughout the state and the nation for so many people who would otherwise feel alone,” said Holly Faurot, chief sales officer at Paycom. “Our team members are passionate about creating a community that values diversity, inclusion and belonging.”

The gift will assist Free Mom Hugs’ education, visibility and conversation initiatives for LGBTQIA+ communities across the country.