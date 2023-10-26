OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Paycom Software, Inc., has donated $30,000 to the United Service Organizations (USO) in support of U.S. military service members and their families.

“At Paycom, we honor and appreciate the sacrifices service members have made to protect our country,” said Tara Steffens, team lead of corporate philanthropy programs at Paycom. “We have employees who are veterans, and we know our support for these life-changing organizations means a lot to them and other community members in the forces.”

Paycom’s donation to USO. Image courtesy Paycom.

According to Paycom, the USO supports U.S. military service members by keeping them in touch with their families, home and country during their service. USO is connecting service members at hundreds of locations across the world to their families through programs concentrated on connection, strengthening, wellness and resilience.

“USO is grateful for the partnership we enjoy with Paycom and its employees’ patriotic generosity,” said Jennifer Waters, executive director of USO Oklahoma and Arkansas. “Because of partners like Paycom, we can continue to provide morale boosting programs to service members and their dependents.”

Care packages for USO. Image courtesy Paycom.

The donation is possible through Paycom’s employee giving campaign, which gives team members the opportunity to donate to sustainable causes and programs around the country. Employees also packed 750 care packages for USO at their annual philanthropy fair.

