Paycom donates 444 coats to the Salvation Army & Warmth 4 Winter coat drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families in need just received a helping hand from one business in the metro.

On Tuesday, Paycom donated 444 coats, worth $10,000, to the Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command.

Paycom donates coats to the Salvation Army and Warmth 4 Winter coat drive

“Every year we’re happy to provide new or gently used coats to the community to help keep people safe and warm through the winter months,” Maj. Susan Ellis, area commander of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma. “This gift from Paycom and its employees is a game changer as it helps us meet a great need here in Oklahoma County. We are extremely thankful for this ongoing partnership.”

Organizers say the donation was part of the company’s annual community coat drive.

If you would like to make a donation of a new or gently used coat, you can drop off your coat at a Warmth 4 Winter location.

LATEST STORIES: