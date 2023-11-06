OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Paycom Software, Inc., has donated a record-breaking amount to veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress.

According to Paycom, employees raised $133,963 for the Courage Foundation through the Burpees for Vets campaign, a national fitness challenge that raises money and awareness for veterans transitioning out of military service.

Officials say this is a biggest donation to the Courage Foundation and Burpees for Vets in history.

Paycom employees participate in Burpees for Vets. Image courtesy Paycom Software, Inc.

“Our employees have wildly surpassed all our expectations, and we’re so proud to see how passionately they showed up this week to raise money for veterans,” said Tiffany McGowen, Paycom’s vice president of talent acquisition. “Paycom is proud to support our military veterans and their families, and this campaign is just one way to honor them.”

For every burpee a Paycom employee completed between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3, the company donated $1 to the Courage Foundation. Employees from across the U.S. successfully completed a total of 133,963 burpees during 2023’s challenge.

This year’s donation will continue to support the Courage Foundation’s Veteran Integration Program. The 12-month initiative provides special training and support to reduce post-traumatic stress, encourage post-traumatic growth and begin a path toward civic leadership for each veteran.

“Thanks to Paycom and its employees, we have been able to reinstate programs that were lost during COVID,” said Sid Ellington, executive director of Courage Foundation. “Last year, they contributed the largest donation we’ve seen to date, and it feels amazing to have their unwavering belief and support.”

Aside from the fitness challenge, Paycom employees recently assembled 750 deployment packages, wrote more than one thousand letters and donated $30,000 to United Service Organizations, a nonprofit that provides resources for service members and their families.

To learn more, visit the Courage Foundation and Burpees for Vets.