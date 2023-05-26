OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City-based company is making sure Oklahoma City students have the chance to ‘be in the room where it happens.’

Paycom Software, Inc. partnered with OKC Broadway to purchase tickets to the musical hit, Hamilton, for more than 200 Oklahoma City students.

The students are from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Millwood Public Schools, the Latino Community Development Agency, the Alpha Community Foundation, and Upstage Theatre.

“We are thankful for the endless support of OKC arts from our friends at Paycom, without whom, an opportunity like this would not be possible,” said Elizabeth Gray, executive director of the Civic Center Foundation and general manager of OKC Broadway. “Sharing the arts with more people allows us to create more access for our community and the next generation of performers and patrons.”

The students attended the May 25 matinee performance of Hamilton at the Civic Center Music Hall.