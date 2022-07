Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a deadly warehouse fire.

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Payne County emergency responders are evacuating homes in response to a growing grass fire.

The grass fire is burning on Highway 51, a half-mile east of 108 North, according to Stillwater Fire Department officials.

Crews are evacuating homes north of Highway 51 as a safety precaution.

Community members are asked to avoid the area where the fire is burning.