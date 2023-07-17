PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Payne County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call at a residence in rural southwest Payne County at approximately 10:16 a.m. July 14. There, they found two dead.

“Based on preliminary investigations, forensics, and eye witness testimony, investigators have determined the following: The suspect, 46-year-old Timothy Antoine Robinson, shot and killed his former girlfriend, 41-year-old Amanda Lyn Killough, Robinson then fatally shot himself,” said the Payne County Sheriff’s Office. “Amanda Killough was arriving at the residence to perform house cleaning services and did not reside there. It is believed Robinson knew the victim would be arriving to this residence at 10:00 a.m. and waited for her to arrive.”

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation, but investigators believe it was domestic violence related.