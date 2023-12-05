STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Payne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman from Stillwater.

Anastacia McCombs-Smith was reported missing in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 5, and was last seen at a her home on Haley Lane near Fairgrounds Road.

Officials say Anastacia is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’8″ and a medium build.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Edwards at 405-533-6865, dispatch at 405-533-6859, or tips can be left anonymously at https://paynecountyok.gov/submit-tip.php