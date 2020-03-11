Payne & Pawnee County men accused of child sex offenses

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three Payne County men and a Pawnee County man are accused of various child sex offense complaints in Pawnee County.
Johnathan Ross Tackett, 34, Zachary John Sabus, 37, and Thomas Trent Muench, 25, all of Payne County, and Michael Shane Wilson, 45, of Pawnee County, were all booked into the Pawnee County Detention Center after being arrested by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies in February.
Tackett was booked into the jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography, solicitation of a minor for obscene pictures and soliciting sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail booking information.
Sabus was booked on suspicion of solicitation of sexual conduct of a minor, distributing obscene pictures to a minor and possession of child pornography.
Muench was booked on suspicion of second-degree rape, soliciting sexual conduct from a minor, possessing child pornography and being a peeping tom, according to court records.
Wilson was booked on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sexual conduct and distributing obscene material to a minor.