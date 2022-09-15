OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to a popular Oklahoma City museum will soon be able to learn more about the West’s original sport.

The Professional Bull Riders and National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum announced a new partnership to create the PBR Hall of Fame at the museum.

As a result, PBR will relocate the prestigious Heroes & Legends induction ceremony to Oklahoma City in 2023.

“From its beginning, our institution has honored and celebrated rodeo athletes, and we’re thrilled to expand on this tradition as the new permanent home of the PBR Hall of Fame,” said Natalie Shirley, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum President & CEO. “PBR represents one of the fastest-growing sports in America, and we look forward to telling the story of their rich history and exciting future for generations to come.”

The PBR Hall of Fame will be unveiled in Spring 2023 in the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s American Rodeo Gallery.

“As PBR readies to embark on our 30th anniversary season, we couldn’t think of a more fitting location and institution to house our first-ever Hall of Fame, paying tribute to the trailblazers and visionaries, iconic moments and events, that have been steppingstones along our path to revolutionizing bull riding into a sport now entertaining millions each year around the globe,” said Sean Gleason, PBR CEO and Commissioner. “Through the compelling storytelling, and hyper attention to detail, that is being integrated into every phase of the planning, the PBR Hall of Fame will bring to life our history like never before.”