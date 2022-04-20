BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman crashed a stolen vehicle into a metro home at the end of a police chase that started after she swiped a store employee’s car keys, according to the Bethany Police Chief.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a home near 23rd and Ann Arbor.

A suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a Bethany home. Photo from KFOR.

Bethany Police Chief John Reid told KFOR the woman was going through checkout at a store at 23rd and Council when she grabbed the clerk’s car keys.

The suspect then went outside and stole the clerk’s car at about 12:57 p.m., according to Reid.

Police caught up to the suspect while she was driving, but she refused to pull over, forcing officers to chase her, Reid said.

The suspect ultimately crashed into a house, and was placed under arrest.

No one was inside the home when the crash occurred, Reid said.

Police are investigating whether the theft is related to other possible vehicle thefts in the area on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided once available.