BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Bethany are investigating a shooting involving an alleged car burglar.

Early Thursday morning, dispatchers received a 911 call about a shooting near N.W. 42nd St. and Rockwell Ave.

Initial reports indicated that a homeowner caught a man trying to break into his vehicle and shot him.

The suspected burglar was able to escape, but eventually called for help near N.W. 39th and Rockwell.

Bethany police say they arrested the homeowner, 46-year-old Jeffrey Mitchell, on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.